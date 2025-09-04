×
New Matches Announced For AEW All Out Including Title Bout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
New Matches Announced For AEW All Out Including Title Bout

Two more matches have officially been confirmed for AEW All Out, taking place later this month in Toronto, Canada, featuring the return of a former champion and a grudge showdown involving some familiar names.

Near the end of Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast, it was announced that TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will put her title on the line against former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho. The announcement came after Riho made a surprise return earlier in the night, her first AEW appearance in over a year. Riho interrupted Mone’s post-match attack on Alex Windsor, stomping the champion from the top rope and then dropkicking her out of the ring before setting her sights on the TBS Championship. This will be the first time Mone and Riho face each other in singles action.

Elsewhere, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony issued a challenge that was later accepted by The Hurt Syndicate. The rivalry between the two groups has been brewing since All In, where Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun ambushed The Hurt Syndicate during their tag team title defense, contributing to their loss. Last week on Dynamite, the former champions returned the favor by interfering in Ricochet and the Gates of Agony’s match for the AEW World Trios titles, ensuring they came up short against The Opps. The stage is now set for both teams to collide in Toronto.

Updated AEW All Out card - Toronto, Canada - Saturday, September 20

  • Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

  • TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Riho

  • The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, MVP & Bobby Lashley) vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

