Vince McMahon Compared To Dr. Evil At His Birthday Party

The Godfather has shared his thoughts on attending Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday celebration and revealed he had a great time at the event.

The party was held in New York across the weekend of August 22–24, with the main gathering at the Baccarat Hotel and live entertainment taking place at Gotham Hall. Speaking on his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy podcast on AdFreeShows.com, The Godfather described the night as memorable and packed with familiar faces.

“I’m not going to mention everybody who was there but, of course, Taker was there and Kane was there and Bradshaw was there. We had a good time. Cena was there. A lot of entertainers were there. Jelly Roll performed,” he said.

He recalled bumping into McMahon at the cocktail party on Friday, where the WWE boss was dressed in an outfit that left quite an impression.

“I’m like, ‘Vince, thank you for inviting me.’ He goes, ‘Charles, I just want you to know there’s nobody here that’s not my true friend.’ And we talked for a second and then we walked in, but he had on, like, a Dr. Evil suit.”

The Godfather went on to explain that McMahon looked healthier than in recent photos and was moving around well, but the “Dr. Evil” comparisons could not be avoided.

“I didn’t want to say it to him but, first of all, he looked better than when I’ve seen pictures of him lately, he looks a lot better than that. He’s walking a lot better than that. He introduced me to his girlfriend or whatever she was. But I thought, Dr. Evil, you’re Dr. Evil. I go in, everybody of course is talking to Vince. He gets to me and Taker are talking and Kane and (Vince) walks away and Taker goes, ‘Dude, Vince looking like Dr. Evil. I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s exactly what I was thinking!’”

“Had a good time, had a good time,” The Godfather added.

Phones and cameras were not permitted at the cocktail party, meaning fans may never see pictures of McMahon’s suit. Fightful Select has reported that the party was supposed to remain private, but word eventually made its way out.