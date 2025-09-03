×
WWE Sued Over Slip-And-Fall Incident At Monday Night Raw In Ohio

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
WWE is now dealing with a legal battle after a Pennsylvania man filed a lawsuit alleging that he suffered significant injuries during a slip-and-fall at a Monday Night RAW event earlier this year in Columbus, Ohio.

In a 19-page complaint, William Ricks claims he fell on “an unmarked puddle of a liquid or liquid-like substance that was not open and obvious” while walking near sections 207 and 208 during the April 22, 2024 show. He argues the incident has left him with “permanent pain and suffering,” though the court documents do not specify the exact nature of his injuries.

Ricks has named WWE, the Columbus Sports Arena and Entertainment, Ohio State University (the owner of the venue), and health insurance provider UMR, Inc. in the lawsuit. The complaint accuses WWE, the arena operators, and Ohio State of negligence, failure to warn, and vicarious liability, stating they “owed the ticket-purchasing audience, of which Plaintiff was a member, a duty to maintain the Premises in a way that was free of any hazardous conditions.”

UMR is included because, according to the filing, Ricks “may have had medical assistance with or received payments from Defendant UMR for care and treatment rendered due to injuries sustained in the aforementioned accident.”

At this stage, none of the defendants have filed a formal response. The case is currently before the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

