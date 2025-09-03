AEW All Out Start Time Moved Up To Avoid WWE Wrestlepalooza Clash

AEW has officially shifted the start time for its upcoming All Out 2025 pay-per-view, ensuring the event does not air directly against WWE Wrestlepalooza on the same night.

Fightful reported today that All Out will now begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, September 20, rather than the originally planned 8 p.m. start. With this adjustment, the majority of AEW’s show will have concluded before WWE’s premium live event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.

According to Fightful Select, AEW executives were encouraged by the strong performance of the afternoon Forbidden Door pay-per-view earlier this year, which influenced the decision after weeks of internal discussion.

All Out will take place from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage facing FTR as the first match confirmed for the card. The event will also mark AEW’s debut on HBO Max, where U.S. subscribers can purchase the pay-per-view for $39.99 starting September 5. Other traditional providers will continue to offer the event, but AEW’s marketing will focus on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, WWE Wrestlepalooza is set to air on ESPN’s new streaming platform and is being billed as a major turning point for the company. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar is expected to headline, AJ Lee’s return has been heavily teased, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship is the first bout officially confirmed.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).