TKO Extends T-Mobile Arena Partnership Through 2030 For WWE And UFC

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
TKO Extends T-Mobile Arena Partnership Through 2030 For WWE And UFC

TKO Sports Group, the parent company of WWE and UFC, has confirmed a long-term extension of its partnership with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The deal, announced today, will run through 2030 and guarantees that the arena will host a minimum of two WWE events and four UFC events every year. A press release highlighted that the agreement cements T-Mobile Arena as the “official home” of both promotions in Las Vegas.

“T-Mobile Arena has become a classic Las Vegas arena known for showcasing some of the biggest sports and entertainment events. We’re proud that UFC and WWE will continue to be featured among T-Mobile Arena’s top events through the end of the decade,” said Peter Dropick, TKO’s EVP of Event Development and Operations.

Since opening in 2016, T-Mobile Arena has been the site of five of the UFC’s top 10 highest-grossing gates in company history.

Las Vegas has grown into a major hub for WWE under the TKO banner. WrestleMania 41 was staged at Allegiant Stadium, and the company’s biggest annual event will return to the city again next year when WrestleMania 42 takes place at the same venue. SmackDown and Raw will also be staged at T-Mobile Arena around WrestleMania week.

The next WWE event in Las Vegas will be Worlds Collide with Lucha Libre AAA, scheduled for Friday, September 12, at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center.

