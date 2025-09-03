×
The Hardys And Dudley Boyz Set For Final Negotiation Before Bound For Glory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
The stage is being set for one final showdown between two of wrestling’s most iconic teams. Before meeting at Bound for Glory, The Hardys and The Dudley Boyz are scheduled to come face-to-face on TNA Impact.

TNA Wrestling confirmed that Matt and Jeff Hardy, along with Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley, will appear at this Friday’s television taping in Minneapolis. The two sides are expected to take part in a “Final Negotiation” segment to add more fuel to their upcoming TNA Tag Team Championship clash.

Bound for Glory will serve as the last chapter in their decades-long rivalry that stretches back to the Attitude Era. The match was set into motion earlier this summer when Bully Ray confronted The Hardys after their tag team title victory at Slammiversary.

This return is particularly meaningful for D-Von, who has dealt with serious health setbacks in recent years. Having suffered a stroke in 2020 and undergone spinal surgery in 2022, he has gradually made his way back to the ring with a handful of matches between 2023 and 2024. Now, after shedding considerable weight, he has said he is feeling strong and ready for this farewell battle.

Bound for Glory will take place on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Leading into the pay-per-view, Minneapolis will first host a live episode of Impact this Thursday, featuring The Hardys teaming with Mara Sade against John Skyler, Jason Hotch and Tasha Steelz, before the Friday tapings that set up the final showdown.

