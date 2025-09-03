×
Streameast Illegal Streaming Site Popular With Wrestling Fans Shut Down

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
Streameast Illegal Streaming Site Popular With Wrestling Fans Shut Down

The illegal streaming website Streameast, long considered a go-to platform for wrestling and sports fans seeking unauthorized access to live events, has been permanently shut down following a major global anti-piracy action. The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), led by the Motion Picture Association, confirmed the shutdown in partnership with Egyptian authorities, calling it the dismantling of the “largest illicit live sports streaming operation in the world.”

The action followed a year-long investigation that culminated in a raid on Streameast’s offices in Egypt. According to ACE, two men were arrested on suspicion of copyright infringement, while authorities seized equipment tied to the site’s 80 associated domains. Officials also confiscated around $123,000 from Visa cards, nearly $200,000 from cryptocurrency wallets, and uncovered a shell company in the UAE allegedly used to funnel ad revenue.

In the past year, Streameast attracted more than 1.6 billion visits, averaging over 136 million monthly users, with the majority coming from the United States, Canada, and the U.K. Charles Rivkin, chairman of ACE, described the result as a “resounding victory.” All of Streameast’s former domains will now redirect users to ACE’s “Watch Legally” page.

Although Streameast provided access to a wide range of sports, it was particularly popular among wrestling fans, offering free streams of weekly WWE shows, Premium Live Events, and AEW pay-per-views that would otherwise require subscriptions or broadcast access. Its removal marks a significant step in the industry’s battle against piracy and reinforces the message for fans to support the product through official channels.

