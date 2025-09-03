AEW Dynamite September 3, 2025 Preview: Mercedes Moné Defends TBS Championship

AEW is gearing up for another high-energy night of Dynamite, with the September 3 episode set to deliver big matches and major storylines as the company builds toward All Out. Fans in Philadelphia and those tuning in at home are expecting surprises and plenty of action inside the 2300 Arena.



Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on the line against Alex Windsor after weeks of back-and-forth clashes. Windsor has managed to frustrate Moné during their rivalry, and many believe she could pull off the upset. The match will answer whether Windsor can topple the “CEO” of AEW or if Moné’s reign continues.



The rivalry between Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and the Don Callis Family escalates in a massive eight-man tag team bout. Page, Omega, and JetSpeed will look to settle scores against Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks. With so much history and animosity between these sides, fans can expect fireworks from bell to bell.

AEW Dynamite September 3 Lineup:

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs Alex Windsor

Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega & JetSpeed vs Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander) & The Young Bucks

In addition to these featured matches, Jon Moxley is scheduled to appear, adding even more intrigue to the night. With the road to All Out heating up, this week’s Dynamite is shaping up to be an unmissable stop along the way.



AEW Dynamite airs live at 8 PM ET on TBS and streams on MAX. The September 3 edition takes place at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

