Bubba The Love Sponge Says Nick Hogan Is Suing The Wrong Person Over Hulk Hogan Documentary

Bubba the Love Sponge is firing back hard after Nick Hogan filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the upcoming documentary about Hulk Hogan. The longtime radio host has made it clear that he believes Nick’s case is misguided, claiming the lawsuit is targeting the wrong person entirely.

In a fiery response on his YouTube channel, Bubba insisted he has no control or ownership over the project and suggested that the legal action is being bankrolled by Hulk Hogan himself.

“I got Nick Hogan suing me to block this documentary. Like, listen to me, you dumbass, did you even watch it? Do you realize your father isn’t being portrayed in a bad light at all? And yes, Nick is using Hulk’s money for this lawsuit. It’s just a bunch of garbage to me. They don’t even realize I don’t own the documentary, I don’t have any stake in it, and they’re suing the wrong people.”

Court filings show that the film is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 5, at a private event with hundreds of invitations already sent out. Bubba laughed at the fact that even Ken Trickel, the attorney behind Nick’s filing, had been invited to attend. To him, that proved there was no attempt to hide the content or manipulate the narrative.

“Listen to this, paragraph 80. Clem also confirmed that the documentary will be premiering Friday, September 5th, during a private event, and it’s going to be played in its entirety. He says he sent out 500 invites and expects 350–400 people. But here’s the kicker, the guy who drafted this, Ken Trickel, was actually invited! [laughs] We invited him, that’s how much we don’t think this is a problem for you guys. Nick, Brooke’s gonna be there, why don’t you show up with your pornstar wife?

Then they redacted some stuff. First of all, I’m the guy you’re suing, why am I getting redacted stuff? You know why? Because you haven’t even served me yet. I’m getting it from TMZ. Let me tell you something, Mr. Ken Trickel, I didn’t produce any of it, I don’t own any of it. You got the wrong guy, buddy.”

Bubba further blasted the way the case has been handled, saying he has yet to be officially served and is instead learning about filings from the media. He also called out what he views as a desperate attempt by Nick’s lawyers to tie his old radio commentary about Hulk Hogan’s health to the lawsuit, despite it having no connection to the film.

“And now there’s another filing? An emergency motion? United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, Terri McCoy and Nick Bollea. Man, Nick, how much more money do you need, buddy? You’re suing me? Do you know the things I’ve done for you?

Here we go, emergency motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. They’re claiming it’s an emergency, but they’re dragging in all of my radio show clips, and that’s got nothing to do with the documentary. Me talking about Hogan’s health has nothing to do with this documentary.

The actual owner of the film invited Ken Trickel. Here’s the deal, it makes Terry look good. It makes him look like a victim. It doesn’t blame him for any of it, doesn’t put him in a bad light. This has everything to do with the Cox vs. Hogan lawsuit, which was settled. And the reason it was settled was because the backstory of the release was so salacious. That’s what this is all about. None of it makes Hogan look bad at all.”