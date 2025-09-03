AEW Files Trademark For New Tag Team Name

All Elite Wrestling has filed a new trademark, locking in the rights to the name “The Swirl,” which is believed to be tied to a new tag team. The filing, made on September 2, covers entertainment services specifically for tag team wrestling performances. This is a common step taken by promotions to safeguard the branding of their talent and teams.

“The Swirl” is the tag team name recently used by Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, giving further weight to the filing.

On the same day, AEW star Wheeler Yuta also filed a trademark for his ring name. Yuta, known as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and a multi-time ROH Pure Champion, filed for rights covering wrestling performances and media appearances. Wrestlers securing trademarks for their names is also a standard industry move to protect their identity and brand.

These filings come in the wake of AEW’s highly successful Forbidden Door pay-per-view and during their ongoing residency at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena. The company is now building toward its next major event, All Out, set for September 20.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).