Candice LeRae Advances In WWE NXT Women’s Speed Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
Candice LeRae Advances In WWE NXT Women’s Speed Tournament

Candice LeRae is through to the next round of the Women’s Speed Championship tournament.

The former NXT star and first-ever Women’s Speed Champion earned the victory on Tuesday by defeating TNA’s Xia Brookside. With less than half a minute left in the three-minute match, LeRae connected with a lionsault to secure the pin and advance. She now awaits the winner of AAA’s Faby Apache versus NXT’s Laney Reid.

The Speed titles were officially introduced to NXT last month, with Ava announcing a tournament to determine who would challenge Sol Ruca next. The winner will earn a title match at No Mercy on September 27.

The future of the Speed titles had been uncertain after the series was dropped from X earlier this summer. Since then, Ruca has begun carrying her belt on NXT television, something she had not done since winning it in April. Meanwhile, El Grande Americano, the reigning Men’s Speed Champion, has yet to be seen with the title on Raw, and no plans have been revealed for his championship.

