DIY Makes Stunning NXT Return To Target Trick Williams

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
DIY Makes Stunning NXT Return To Target Trick Williams

A shocking return took place on this week’s episode of WWE NXT as one of the brand’s most decorated duos made their presence felt.

DIY, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, interrupted a segment featuring TNA Champion Trick Williams. Williams had been in the ring declaring himself the greatest NXT star of all time when the former champions arrived to dispute his claim. The confrontation ended with Gargano and Ciampa hitting their trademark double-team maneuver, leaving Williams laid out.

Both Gargano and Ciampa bring an impressive résumé to the table. Each man has previously reigned as NXT Champion, in addition to their run as NXT Tag Team Champions together. Gargano also added the North American Championship to his collection, while DIY as a unit has gone on to win the WWE Tag Team titles twice on the main roster.

Following the attack, Williams teased that he would not be standing alone for long. Though not yet made official, the expectation is that Williams will team with a partner to face DIY in tag team action on next week’s episode, a challenge he hinted at during an additional segment released across WWE’s digital platforms.

