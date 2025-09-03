×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE NXT Announces Flag Match And High Stakes Matches For September 9 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
WWE NXT Announces Flag Match And High Stakes Matches For September 9 Episode

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, September 9, promises plenty of action and high-stakes matches.

The ongoing rivalry between the United States and Canada will take center stage as Tavion Heights collides with Ethan Page in a flag match. The tension between the two has grown for weeks, and things boiled over when Page attacked Heights and covered him with the Canadian flag. This led to the match being made official during a backstage segment on the latest show.

In the women’s division, three teams will battle in an elimination triple threat match to earn a future shot at Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The bout will see Sol Ruca and Zaria face the duo of Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, along with two representatives from Fatal Influence, which could be Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, or Jazmyn Nyx.

Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans will also settle their issues inside the ring after a heated confrontation, while the WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament continues with AAA veteran Faby Apache going one-on-one with Lainey Reid.

Additionally, Trick Williams is expected to appear alongside a partner of his choice to stand across from DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, continuing a story that has been building momentum in recent weeks.

The September 9 edition of NXT will feature:

  • Flag match: Ethan Page vs Tavion Heights

  • Elimination triple threat for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity: Fatal Influence vs Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs Sol Ruca & Zaria

  • Josh Briggs vs Je’Von Evans

  • WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament match: Faby Apache vs Lainey Reid

  • Trick Williams and a partner facing DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy