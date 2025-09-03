WWE NXT Announces Flag Match And High Stakes Matches For September 9 Episode

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, September 9, promises plenty of action and high-stakes matches.

The ongoing rivalry between the United States and Canada will take center stage as Tavion Heights collides with Ethan Page in a flag match. The tension between the two has grown for weeks, and things boiled over when Page attacked Heights and covered him with the Canadian flag. This led to the match being made official during a backstage segment on the latest show.

In the women’s division, three teams will battle in an elimination triple threat match to earn a future shot at Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The bout will see Sol Ruca and Zaria face the duo of Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, along with two representatives from Fatal Influence, which could be Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, or Jazmyn Nyx.

Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans will also settle their issues inside the ring after a heated confrontation, while the WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament continues with AAA veteran Faby Apache going one-on-one with Lainey Reid.

Additionally, Trick Williams is expected to appear alongside a partner of his choice to stand across from DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, continuing a story that has been building momentum in recent weeks.

The September 9 edition of NXT will feature: