AJ Lee Return To WWE Could Extend Beyond One Match

AJ Lee is set for an in-ring return that could be more than just a single appearance. While a mixed tag team match is currently in the works for her comeback, WWE reportedly has hopes that this will not be a one-off. According to Fightful Select, there is strong interest within the company to do more with the former Divas Champion, with excitement running high backstage.

Fightful Select, echoing an earlier report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, revealed that multiple creative pitches have been discussed for Lee as she prepares for her first match in ten years. It was “heavily implied” by sources that she may be referenced or appear on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The planned bout for her return is a mixed tag team showdown at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, where Lee will team with her husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The locker room response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many women on the roster grew up watching AJ Lee and are eager to share the ring with her, with one veteran admitting they were “shocked it happened,” especially since CM Punk had typically shut down any discussion of his wife returning, out of respect for her decision to step away.

Even though WWE would welcome her involvement in any form, the company is hopeful this is the start of something more. As one source put it, “this isn’t necessarily a one-off,” adding that WWE is simply happy to have her back in any capacity. A higher-up within the company reportedly expressed no concerns about her decade-long hiatus.

Lee last wrestled in March 2015 before retiring from competition. More recently, she worked behind the scenes as an executive producer and served as a commentator for WOW (Women of Wrestling).

