WWE Shop Accidentally Confirms AJ Lee’s In-Ring Return At Wrestlepalooza

The official WWE Shop may have just spoiled one of the biggest comebacks in years. In a now-deleted post, the account seemingly confirmed the long-rumored in-ring return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee, hinting at new merchandise for her comeback at Wrestlepalooza.

The slip happened when a fan on X joked about wanting new AJ Lee merch for SmackDown in Chicago. To everyone’s surprise, WWE Shop replied that new gear was being prepared “with AJ Lee’s return to the ring,” noting it could be ready in time for Wrestlepalooza. The post was quickly deleted, but not before fans grabbed screenshots that are now flooding social media.

Rumors of Lee’s return have been swirling since Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship main event to help Seth Rollins retain against CM Punk. The finish fueled speculation of a mixed tag team showdown: Punk and Lee versus Rollins and Lynch.

If confirmed, this would mark AJ Lee’s first match in over ten years. Her last appearance came the night after WrestleMania 31 on Raw in March 2015. CM Punk is expected to address the situation on this week’s SmackDown.