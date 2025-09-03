Ric Flair Addresses His Absence From WWE 2K25 Video Game

Ric Flair has made it clear that his absence from the new WWE 2K25 video game came as no surprise to him. The Hall of Famer, who is currently signed with AEW, spoke openly in a recent interview and explained that he never expected to appear in the game, especially while under contract with another promotion.

Flair noted that while he was aware of the situation, he was unfazed by it because the financial reward for being included is minimal unless you are one of the select few featured on the cover.

“I knew about it, but I didn’t expect to be, as I’m still under contract at AEW,” Flair told Escapist Magazine. “Unless you’re on the cover, you don’t make any money anyway. Maybe 0.3% or some d–n thing!”

This year’s WWE 2K25 release highlights some of the company’s top names with Roman Reigns on the standard edition cover, The Undertaker fronting a special “Deadman” edition, and a “Bloodline” edition also available for fans.

Flair, who officially signed with AEW in November 2023, last appeared on-screen for the company in May 2025 during a tribute to the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael on AEW Collision. Prior to that, he was in the corner for Sting’s farewell match at Revolution in March 2024. His full comments are available in the latest issue of Escapist Magazine.

