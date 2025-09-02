WWE NXT Results - September 2, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Hank & Tank team up with Oba Femi & Ricky Saints to take on DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars & Cutler James), Lash Legend and Jaida Parker battle it out, The WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament kicks off with Candice LeRae -vs- Xia Brookside and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, Hank & Tank, and DarkState are all shown arriving to the arena.

Match 1: Lash Legend -vs- Jaida Parker

Legend pushes Parker off the bell, and Parker pushes Legend back and then slaps her. Legend lifts Parker and slams her into the corner and gives her some shoulder checks and strikes. Parker returns the favour on the other end of the ring. Legend knocks Parker down with a body check and then splashes onto Parker and covers her for a two count. Legend rings Parker's bell against the top and middle rope. Parker tries to roll up Legend who overpowers Parker. Parker punches Legend and works on Legend's arm. Parker kicks Legend down and rolls her up for a two count. Parker tries pinning Legend again, but she kicks out. Legend tries to punch her way out of an arm bar and finally does. Legend throws Parker on the apron and Parker climbs the ropes and jumps onto Legend, but slips. Legend is covered twice and she kicks out both times. Parker assaults Legend in the corner and lays her on the middle rope and goes for her booty drop but Legend catches her and chokeslams her and covers Parker for a near fall and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to NXT, Parker is trying to fight out of a bear hug and she does but runs into a chop by Legend. Legend slams Parker to the mat and Parker rolls out of the way avoiding a splash. Parker punches Legend and takes Legend down with a flying shoulder tackle. Parker slams into Legend in the corner and then tries to suplex Legend but hits a backstabber instead. Parker connects with a neckbreaker/blockbuster and covers Legend for two. Legend hits a backbreaker and covers Parker for two. Legend collides with the steel ring post and Parker lays Legend on the ropes and hits her booty drop on Legend. Parker hits a Samoan Drop and Legend gets out of the ring and pulls Parker out. Legend hits a pumpkick on Parker and then hits The Lash Extension on the announce desk. Parker is tossed in the ring and Legend connects with another Lash Extension and gets the win.

Winner: Lash Legend

After the match, Legend leaves the ring and Parker attacks Legend and slams her into the steel steps and hits Hipnotic through the barricade on Legend.

Arianna Grace is talking to Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Blake Monroe comes in and she and Grace make friends and bond over make-up. Grace tells Monroe that she doesn't like Jordynne Grace and that they're not related. Jordynne Grace comes in and starts shit and Kali Armstrong tells Jordynne that now they have a problem.

We come back from commercial break and Je'Von Evans is on his way out to the ring. Evans apologizes for not being so happy right now, but he says he can't due to what happened at HeatWave. Evans says HeatWave should have been the night where he won the NXT Championship. Evans wonders if we are feeling him several times and says he let everyone down and wants to apologize. Evans keeps saying he had HeatWave in the bag and how he's let everyone down. On the tron, we see someone on a motorcycle pull up in the parking lot. Undertaker's gong plays and the place goes nuts but Josh Briggs comes out instead and is boo'd out of the building. Briggs says Evans is everything Briggs hates about NXT - and how Evans gets so many opportunities. Briggs tells Evans his problem is that he is waiting for an opportunity and instead of demanding a rematch Evans has been whining and now Ricky Saints is the number one contender. Briggs tells Evans that he's not here to motivate him but Evans isn't good enough and he was never going to beat Oba Femi. Briggs attacks Evans and lays him out. Briggs goes outside the ring and gets a chair and throws it in the ring, and sets it up. Briggs chokeslams Evans onto the chair and the segment ends.

Hank & Tank, Oba Femi and Ricky Saints all warm up backstage. Hank & Tank try to get Saints and Femi on the same page by hyping Saints to Femi and Femi to Saints. They leave and Femi and Saints tell each other to keep out of the other ones way.

Match 2 - First Round Speed Tournament Match: Candice LeRae -vs- Xia Brookside

LeRae gets rolled up right off the bell but she kicks out. Brookside tries to pin LeRae again but LeRae kicks out. Brookside takes down LeRae with a headscissors takedown and hits another one from the corner. Brookside hits a meteora on LeRae and slams her down and covers LeRae for a two count. Brookside is on the top rope and LeRae knocks her down to the outside. LeRae heads out and throws Brookside back in the ring. Brookside rolls up LeRae for a two count. LeRae knocks Brookside down and misses and springboard moonsault. Brookside drops LeRae and covers her for a two count. LeRae is beaten in the corner and LeRae hits a tornado DDT and then hits a Senton on Brookside and then connects with a moonsault and gets the win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

Josh Briggs walks into the men's locker room. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon tells Briggs they're upset with how he treated Je'Von Evans. Andre Chase comes by and tells Briggs to calm down. Connors and Dixon tell Briggs that Chase is gonna destroy him and go to Ava to officially have a match with Chase and Briggs.

Ava is in her office with Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. Ava tells them she's talked to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis and she wants one of them to have a WWE tag title opportunity. Ava sets a triple threat tag match for next week to determine who will get this opportunity.

A video package for DarkState plays where they talk about taking over NXT.

Trick Williams walks backstage and he's headed to the ring to tell us what's on his mind after this commercial break.

We come back from the commercial break and Trick Williams makes his way out to the ring. Williams talks about how he's the greatest superstar who has ever lived. Williams wants to be real, and says when he moves up on the roster, no one in NXT will see him again. Williams talks about how he feels he's outgrown NXT and wants to live the life of a WWE Superstar. He says like him, all the favourites that the fans love, don't live them back. DIY's music hits and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out and interrupt Williams. Gargano tells the NXT Universe that they love them and let everyone know that today is the 10 year anniversary of their NXT debut. DIY sarcastically glaze Williams and talk about how he's so great. Ciampa and Gargano talk about how they've held more titles than Williams but they give Williams credit for winning the TNA championship. DIY talk about how they defined NXT at one time and that they paved the way for Williams to stand in the ring and disrespect NXT. Williams tells Ciampa to back down because he can't even win in a fight against Lash Legend. Williams acknowledges what they've done in NXT but says once he came into NXT he has done more. Ciampa pushes Williams and Gargano kicks Williams and they hit Meet in the Middle on Williams and lay him out.

Je'Von Evans is in medical and he isn't so bouncy right now. Ava comes in and tells Evans he can have Briggs next week and makes Evans promise he won't interfere in Briggs match tonight.

Backstage in Ava's office, Tavion Heights and Ethan Page go back and forth and Heights says he doesn't have an issue with Canada but with Page. Ava schedules a flag match pitting the two against each other next week.

Match 3: Kali Armstrong -vs Jordynne Grace

Armstrong runs at Grace who then kicks Armstrong in the corner. Armstrong is swung to the other side of the ring and she then starts punching Grace. Armstrong hits a back body drop on Grace and then slams into Grace in the corner. Grace kicks Armstrong and then chops her several times. Grace hits a modified flapjack and then gets Armstrong in a camel clutch submission. Armstrong powers out and backs into the turnbuckles with Grace on her back. Armstrong throws Grace into the turnbuckle and we get a commercial.

We come back from a commercial break, Armstrong has Grace in a stretch submission. Grace powers out and Armstrong hits a backbreaker on Grace. Grace knees Armstrong in the head and then slams Armstrong's head into the turnbuckles. Grace clotheslines Armstrong and then hits a springboard clotheslines and covers for a near fall. Armstrong elbows Grace and Armstrong bodyslams Grace and covers her for a near fall. Grace elbows Armstrong and then hits BeastMode and gets the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

After the match, Blake Monroe comes out to attack Grace. Monroe and Grace fight until they're broken up by officials.

Match 4: Andre Chase w/Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors -vs- Josh Briggs

Briggs clobbers Chase off the bell and elbows him against the ropes. Chase gets elbowed in the back and fights back with an elbow and a headscissors take down. Briggs gets sent outside and Chase kicks him from the apron and jumps at Briggs who catches him and slams him into the ring post and we get a commercial.

Back to NXT, Briggs has Chase in a chinlock. Chase breaks the hold but gets knocked back down by Briggs. Chase hits a floatover DDT and covers Briggs for a near fall. Briggs slams down Chase and covers him for a two count. Briggs places Chase on the top rope and climbs up with him and tries for a superplex. Chase punches Briggs off the ropes and jumps at Briggs and misses. Briggs hits The Bossman Slam and Chase comes back with a stunner and a top rope cross body and covers Briggs for a near fall. Chase kicks Briggs a couple times and Briggs catches him for the third kick and chokeslams Chase. Briggs hits a big boot and gets the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs

After the match, Briggs beats up Dixon and chokeslams Connors through the announce desk.

Trick Williams is leaving the arena and says to not worry about him and what happened with DIY and he'll see us next week.

Match 5: Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank & Tank -vs- DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars & Cutler James)

Tank and Shugars start off. Sugars punches Tank in the corner and Tank comes back and slams Shugars. Lennox is tagged and Tank is clotheslined down and covered. James is tagged in and Tank tries to roll him up and tags in Hank. James is double teamed and covered. Saints is tagged in and he chops James in the corner. Saints walks the ropes and tags Femi and then strikes James. Femi hits James with some shoulder checks and then knocks him down with a punch. Femi pretends to tag Saints and then does Saints' taunt and he and Saints share a smile before Femi clotheslines James. All the men are now in the ring and they all start fighting. James is left in the ring with Hank, Tank, Saints and Femi. The all run at James in the middle of the ring and squish him and we get a commercial break.

Back to the main event, Saints covers Lennox who kicks out. Tank is tagged in and Hank is then tagged in and Lennox is double teamed and then covered and Lennox kicks out. Griffin is tagged in and all four members of DarkState beat on Hank. James is tagged in and he punches out Hank. Hank is choked on the ropes and Lennox is tagged in. Hank is quadruple teamed and Griffin is tagged in and he slams Hank and covers Hank for a two count. Hank is slapped in a headlock and then sent into the turnbuckles on the other side of the ring. Griffin punches Hank to the mat and then chokes him on the ropes. Griffin punches Hank in the corner and then Hank comes back with a flying clotheslines on Griffin. Lennox and Tank are tagged in. Tank takes down Lennox and then beats DarkState off the apron. Saints is tagged in and Tank takes out DarkState outside the ring. Saints hits a DDT on Lennox and Lennox tags out to Shugars. Femi tags himself in and Shugars pushes Saints into Femi. Femi throws Shugars into Saints and then Saints and Femi starts fighting and fight all the way to the back. Hank is tagged in and they squish Shugars in the middle. James takes out Tank while the ref was distracted. DarkState trades tags and try to team up on Hank. Tank fights DarkState outside the ring, and in the ring, James has Hank in a chokehold and yells out Joe Hendry. Hendry shows up and distracts James allowing Hank to take him down and pin him.

Winners: Hank & Tank, Ricky Saints and Oba Femi

Hendry, Hank & Tank all put their hands in the air and swoon to Hendry's music. We cut backstage and Saints and Femi are still fighting and we fade to black.