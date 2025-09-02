Nick Hogan Files Lawsuit To Block Bubba The Love Sponge Documentary

Nick Hogan, the son of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, has taken legal action against radio host Bubba The Love Sponge over an upcoming documentary that he claims unlawfully uses his father’s intellectual property.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in federal court in Florida after Bubba revealed plans to release a documentary titled “Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal” later this month. The film reportedly revisits how the scandal involving Hulk Hogan and Bubba’s then-wife, Heather Clem, made its way into the public spotlight.

According to the filing, the project features unauthorized images from the infamous sex tape, some of which were allegedly shown in a promotional trailer. Nick also asserts that Bubba, whose legal name is Todd Alan Clem, has been promoting the documentary using Hulk Hogan’s trademarks without proper authorization.

The lawsuit further argues that the film’s release would breach a 2012 settlement agreement between Hulk Hogan and Bubba, though the specifics of that deal remain sealed.

Nick Hogan is asking the court to block the release of the documentary while also seeking additional financial damages.