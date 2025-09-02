WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Dips Slightly Ahead Of Clash In Paris

The August 25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix recorded 2.6 million global views and five million global hours watched in its first week, according to Netflix’s weekly Tudum report.

This particular edition served as the final build toward Sunday’s Clash in Paris event.

The viewership was slightly lower compared to the previous week, which had 2.8 million views and 5.4 million hours, though the latest broadcast aired in an earlier U.S. time slot since it was held in the United Kingdom.

Raw ran for one hour and fifty-six minutes, up from one hour and forty-nine minutes the week before. It ranked among the top ten shows in 14 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia, finishing sixth overall worldwide for the week.

Across the last ten weeks, Raw has averaged 2.7 million global views and 5.33 million global hours viewed.

The episode included Roman Reigns opening the show with an interview, Bron Breakker facing LA Knight, appearances from CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley taking on Roxanne Perez, plus a Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella segment among other moments.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).