×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Dips Slightly Ahead Of Clash In Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 02, 2025
WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Dips Slightly Ahead Of Clash In Paris

The August 25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix recorded 2.6 million global views and five million global hours watched in its first week, according to Netflix’s weekly Tudum report.

This particular edition served as the final build toward Sunday’s Clash in Paris event.

The viewership was slightly lower compared to the previous week, which had 2.8 million views and 5.4 million hours, though the latest broadcast aired in an earlier U.S. time slot since it was held in the United Kingdom.

Raw ran for one hour and fifty-six minutes, up from one hour and forty-nine minutes the week before. It ranked among the top ten shows in 14 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia, finishing sixth overall worldwide for the week.

Across the last ten weeks, Raw has averaged 2.7 million global views and 5.33 million global hours viewed.

The episode included Roman Reigns opening the show with an interview, Bron Breakker facing LA Knight, appearances from CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley taking on Roxanne Perez, plus a Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella segment among other moments.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE NXT

September 2, 2025 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy