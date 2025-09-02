×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Says WWE Unlikely To Give Chris Jericho A John Cena Style Sendoff

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 02, 2025
Ric Flair Says WWE Unlikely To Give Chris Jericho A John Cena Style Sendoff

Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Chris Jericho returning to WWE once his AEW contract expires later this year, and he does not believe Jericho would receive the type of farewell tour currently being given to John Cena.

In an interview with Escapist Magazine, Flair praised Jericho’s impact on wrestling and his character but was doubtful WWE would put him on the same platform as Cena for a sendoff run.

“Well, of course I do because Chris has meant a lot to the business,” Flair said when asked if Jericho deserves a final WWE run. “But I do not think he’ll get it. I’m sure he’ll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he’s been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got. I could be wrong. I would enjoy it. But John had a level of popularity very similar to The Rock’s. He was huge. Everyone loved him. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in there, but you never know.”

Flair and Jericho share a long history, having worked together in WCW, WWE, and AEW. Flair remains under AEW contract, though his appearances have been limited since he was part of Sting’s retirement storyline earlier this year.

If Jericho does return, it would be his first time back in WWE in over seven years. He has been with AEW since its inception in 2019, where he became the company’s inaugural World Champion. However, Jericho has been absent from AEW programming since April, stepping away after receiving negative crowd reactions.

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented that Jericho remains highly regarded within the company, stating that Jericho is “always in the highest of standing in AEW or ROH” and that he would welcome him back when the timing is right.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE NXT

September 2, 2025 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy