Luke Gallows Reflects On Vince McMahon’s 2023 WWE Comeback: “Everything Certainly Got Weird”

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows has reflected on the highs and lows of his wrestling career, from the honor of being part of The Undertaker’s final match to the shock of being released, and the changes he witnessed with Vince McMahon’s 2023 return.

Speaking with Lee Tarrier of PWMania.com, Gallows described the whirlwind of events surrounding WrestleMania 36, where he and Karl Anderson played key roles in The Undertaker’s Boneyard Match.

“It really was a whirlwind. We came back in 2019, reunited as the OC, and went into WrestleMania for The Undertaker’s last match,” Gallows said. “I got thrown to my death, Carl took the final Tombstone ever, and then, just 11 days later, we were unceremoniously fired.”

The abrupt release stunned fans and talent alike, but Gallows and Anderson eventually returned to WWE in October 2022. Gallows recalled the comeback as feeling “fresh” and “new” under Triple H’s direction, though that atmosphere changed months later when Vince McMahon reappeared.

“Yeah, when we came back in October of 22 it felt great. It felt fresh. It felt new. And then, you know, a few short months later, we’re in New York, and we’re getting ready to leave the building, and a limousine pulls up, and we see a mustachioed man pop out, and it was Vince McMahon coming back for the first time,” Gallows shared. “And I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors there, but from that point on, everything certainly got weird, whether it was the Vince thing and then the eventual sale to TKO and however that timeline worked, but you know, you could feel again, the winds of change.”

Despite the turbulence, Gallows stressed that he carries no resentment toward WWE. “Not at all. There’s no bitterness, no hard feelings. You just keep on trucking. That’s what you do,” he said.

During the interview, Gallows also touched on his past work alongside CM Punk in the Straight Edge Society and spoke about his current projects outside the company. The full conversation is available now on PWMania.com.

