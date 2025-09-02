AJ Lee Reportedly Set For In-Ring Return At WWE Wrestlepalooza

Former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee could be on her way back to the ring for the first time in over ten years. A new report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer claims that WWE is planning for Lee to team with her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

The potential mixed tag team showdown comes on the heels of the dramatic ending to WWE Clash in Paris. In that match, Becky Lynch interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship bout, striking CM Punk with a low blow to help Rollins retain his title against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The controversial finish immediately fueled speculation that it was designed to pave the way for AJ Lee’s return, giving Punk an equalizer against Lynch.

On Tuesday, Alvarez confirmed to his subscribers on X that the Wrestlepalooza plan is indeed Punk and AJ versus Seth and Becky. If finalized, the match will mark Lee’s first WWE appearance since March 30, 2015, when she teamed with Paige and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya on Raw. After that match, Lee stepped away from in-ring competition and later worked behind the scenes as an executive producer and commentator for WOW (Women of Wrestling) from 2021 to 2023.

Recent reporting from Fightful Select also hinted that WWE has become increasingly open to the idea of Lee’s return. According to their sources, her name has been mentioned in multiple internal pitches, which in past years would have been quickly dismissed. This time, the pitches have been taken seriously, with one company higher-up noting that her decade-long absence would not be an issue given CM Punk’s own successful comeback.

Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. Alongside the possible return of AJ Lee, the card is expected to feature a match to crown a new Women’s World Champion and a blockbuster singles clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar.