NBC Sports President Expresses Gratitude to WWE for Peacock Partnership

WWE's early exit from its premium live event deal with Peacock hasn't created any ill feelings at NBC Sports. Rick Cordella, the president of NBC Sports, thanked WWE, including CEO Nick Khan, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, for believing in Peacock five years ago.

Cordella shared his appreciation via a quote tweet from WWE Clash in Paris, where Michael Cole acknowledged Peacock's contribution as a PLE partner. He stated, “We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come.”

As part of their revised deal, ESPN will take over as WWE’s domestic PLE partner starting September 2025. Until then, Peacock will feature exclusive quarterly Saturday Night Main Events and archived SmackDown episodes 30 days after airing on USA. NXT PLEs will also remain on Peacock until March 2026.