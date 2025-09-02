The Righteous Conclude Indie Dates, WWE Shows Interest

ROH alumni The Righteous are wrapping up their independent appearances as WWE reportedly expresses interest in them. Fightful Select reveals that Vinny and Dutch informed promoters about finishing their indie commitments soon.
The report suggests WWE's interest, with many speculating a potential signing. Previously, the duo participated in WWE tryouts in December 2022, right before Vince McMahon's controversial return prompted a hiring freeze. They subsequently signed with AEW/ROH but left in May.
