WWE Announces Road to Royal Rumble European Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 02, 2025
WWE Announces Road to Royal Rumble European Tour

WWE is set to tour Europe ahead of the Royal Rumble, visiting five countries: the UK, Germany, Denmark, Poland, and Northern Ireland. The tour features cities like Leipzig, Berlin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Newcastle, London, Gdansk, Nottingham, and Belfast. RAW broadcasts will be from Dusseldorf and Belfast, while Smackdown will be in Berlin and London.

This marks WWE's first televised events in Belfast and Dusseldorf. The company hasn't visited Poland in eleven years, Denmark in nine years, Mannheim in six years, and Leipzig in four years. Advertised Superstars include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and more.

