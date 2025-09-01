Liv Morgan Stalker Case: Canadian Fan Requests Release From Jail

A Canadian wrestling fan accused of stalking Liv Morgan is attempting to secure release from jail before his upcoming criminal trial.

PWInsider reports that on August 20, lawyers for Shawn Chan filed a motion requesting he be released from custody and allowed to reside at a Salvation Army facility until trial. The court has yet to rule, and Chan remains held in Hernando County, Florida.

Court records outline troubling details. On May 26, Chan traveled from Scarborough, Ontario, to Orlando, Florida. When questioned by customs, he allegedly told officials he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which does not provide accommodations. Four days later, he drove several hours to Liv Morgan’s home, where he reportedly circled the property, entered her backyard, and attempted to open the front door. He then picked up an air pellet gun on the porch, waited outside for hours, and left a handwritten note before departing.

The note read in part: “It’s me Shawn, the guy you all play with online. You’ve been trying to reach me when I wasn’t in the game. So who’s the stalker? I never did anything bad for over 10 years, but you still hate me. I came here just for a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet I look like the stalker thanks to you. I won’t care about any of you anymore. I’ll start saying and doing whatever I want. I just wanted you to know I was here.”

WWE security later reviewed surveillance footage from Morgan’s home, identified Chan, and alerted the FBI. He was arrested on June 3 and formally charged on June 25. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

