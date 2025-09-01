Bayley And Lyra Valkyria Set For WWE Raw Return

The WWE RAW women’s division continues to be seen as one of the strongest in professional wrestling, with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria both playing key roles in its ongoing success. After months of chasing Becky Lynch for her Women’s Intercontinental Championship, the two babyface stars found themselves at odds, setting the stage for an important storyline that will unfold in the weeks ahead.

Bayley has not wrestled on television since the July 21 episode of RAW, when she and Valkyria came up short in their bid to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Valkyria has also been absent from RAW competition since then, though she challenged Lynch at SummerSlam and more recently picked up a victory over Kairi Sane on Main Event.

Outside of TV, Bayley has drawn attention with signs of a character change. She returned to the ring on August 8, defeating Raquel Rodriguez at a SmackDown dark match, before dropping several non-televised live event bouts to Valkyria during the Road To Clash In Paris tour. Now, the pair are both set to step back into RAW storylines.

On tonight’s RAW in Paris, Valkyria was shown entering Adam Pearce’s office shortly after Perez and Rodriguez had voiced frustrations about the vacant Women’s World Championship. The Judgment Day briefly confronted her before Pearce removed them from the room. He then revealed that he had spoken with Bayley, describing her as “talking weird” but assured Valkyria that she was doing well and would be returning soon. Valkyria stated that she also needed to get back in the ring, volunteering to face either Perez or Rodriguez next Monday. Pearce confirmed the match would take place on RAW next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.