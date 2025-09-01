Jimmy Uso Saves Jey In Paris As WWE Teases Usos Reunion

There has been a major development regarding a potential reunion of The Usos following the conclusion of WWE Raw in Paris.

Speculation has circled for months about whether Jimmy and Jey Uso would reunite on WWE television. Jey has been focused on reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost to GUNTHER on Raw in June, but his attempts have fallen short, including in the four-way main event at Clash In Paris this past weekend.

On Raw tonight, Jey teamed with LA Knight in the main event against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. Breakker scored the decisive pinfall on Jey, sealing the victory for his team. Following the match, Breakker and Reed continued their post-match assault, echoing their brutal attack on Roman Reigns at Clash In Paris. Jey was left laid out after taking a Spear and a Tsunami.

The situation changed when Jimmy Uso stormed to the ring wielding a steel chair. He drove off Breakker and Reed before tending to his brother, closing the show with a dramatic tease of The Usos possibly reuniting.

The Usos have not wrestled a traditional tag team match since Money In The Bank 2023, when they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.