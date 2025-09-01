CM Punk And Becky Lynch Collide In Heated Confrontation On WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw in Paris, France, delivered one of its most dramatic moments of the night when CM Punk and Becky Lynch went face to face in a fiery in-ring segment that left the crowd buzzing. The confrontation was rooted in the fallout from Clash in Paris, where Lynch’s involvement had played a major role in Punk losing the World Heavyweight Championship.

The evening’s tension built as Punk made his way to the ring and declared that he was taking over the show until Seth Rollins confronted him. Instead of the champion, though, it was Becky Lynch who emerged to her husband’s music, drawing a huge reaction from the Paris crowd.

Lynch wasted no time in stepping up to Punk, telling him that this issue was now between them. She insisted that Punk stop targeting Rollins, describing her husband as “the greatest man she has ever known.” Punk fired back, calling Rollins a coward.

Lynch passionately defended Rollins, explaining that he had sacrificed more for professional wrestling than Punk could understand. She also vented her frustrations at the fans who chant Punk’s name during her matches, saying it showed they had no respect for her or the effort she puts in. Turning her attention back to Punk, she called him the “poster child for apathy” and told him that she and Rollins wanted him gone. Lynch punctuated her remarks with, “best in your future endeavors.”

Punk leaned into the crowd’s reactions, saying their chants proved his staying power, belt or no belt. He repeated that Rollins was a coward, now hiding behind his wife. Punk then acknowledged Lynch’s status as “The Man” but cut deep by telling her she had “bad taste” for marrying beneath her.

This brought Seth Rollins to the stage, where he taunted Punk and invited him to come say it to his face. As Punk attempted to leave the ring, Lynch stepped in to stop him, creating just enough of a distraction for Rollins to retreat. Punk turned back around, only to be slapped hard across the face by Lynch. She continued slapping him while daring him to fight back, sparking an “AJ Lee” chant from the crowd. Lynch dismissed it with, “she does not work in WWE,” before calling Punk “pathetic.”

The scene reached a boiling point when Punk warned that Rollins would regret ever cashing in on him and that Lynch would regret laying her hands on him. Lynch delivered one last insult, saying she already regretted touching his sweaty body and would need to wash her hands in bleach.

The segment ended with Lynch trying to rally a “goodbye” chant directed at Punk, but the Paris fans instead erupted in boos, clearly unwilling to see the tension end just yet.