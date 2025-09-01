WWE Raw Results (September 1st, 2025)

WWE returned to Paris, France for Monday Night RAW, just twenty-four hours removed from Clash in Paris. The fallout from that premium live event dominated the evening with rivalries escalating, surprise appearances, and major announcements for Wrestlepalooza.

The broadcast opened with highlights from Clash in Paris before cutting outside where CM Punk was shown waiting in the parking lot for Seth Rollins. Adam Pearce encouraged Punk to head inside, but Punk declared he would remain outside until Rollins arrived. Back inside, AJ Styles, Penta, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Jey Uso were all featured preparing for the night ahead.

Jey Uso entered through the crowd to address the Paris audience. He admitted disappointment over not leaving Clash in Paris as champion, but reminded fans that his loyalty to Roman Reigns cost him. Uso called out The Vision, but instead LA Knight emerged, venting about coming up short the previous night. Both were interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who boasted about sending Roman Reigns to the hospital and promised to do the same to Uso and Knight. That led to a main event being agreed upon for later in the night.

Iyo Sky attempted to reconcile with Asuka and Kairi Sane backstage. While Sane was open to her support, Asuka dismissed the offer and insisted she and Sane could handle things themselves.

Match 1: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

The action began with Roxanne Perez trying to outsmart Asuka, but momentum shifted quickly once Kairi Sane entered. After a heated exchange, the duo of Perez and Rodriguez took control, isolating Sane with repeated tags. Eventually, Asuka stormed in with her trademark strikes and submission expertise. The closing moments saw Perez attempt PopRox, only to be caught in the Asuka Lock. Sane neutralized Rodriguez with an Insane Elbow outside, while Perez tapped inside.

Winners: The Kabuki Warriors

Backstage, Adam Pearce made a huge announcement. The vacant WWE Women’s Championship will be decided at Wrestlepalooza when Iyo Sky faces Stephanie Vaquer.

Match 2: Finn Balor (with JD McDonagh) vs Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee impressed with crisp counters and high-flying offense, keeping Finn Balor off balance. However, Balor’s experience paid off after JD McDonagh attempted interference, only for Lee to thwart him. That distraction allowed Balor to recover, hit the Coup de Grace, and secure the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio confronted Balor and McDonagh afterward, but Adam Pearce quickly banned them from ringside for his Intercontinental Title defense later in the evening.

Match 3: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) & Penta vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Grayson Waller

This six-man tag delivered chaos from start to finish. Penta and the War Raiders matched power with agility, while New Day and Waller used fast tags and double teams. The tide turned when Penta connected with a Mexican Destroyer, followed by a strong showing from the Raiders. The combination proved too much, as Penta sealed the victory.

Winners: The War Raiders & Penta

Backstage, Rhea Ripley made it known she intends to challenge the winner of Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer. Tensions then flared when Asuka confronted Ripley, reminding her that “no one is ready for Asuka.”

Match 4: Intercontinental Championship – Dominik Mysterio (c) vs AJ Styles

Mysterio attempted an ambush, but AJ Styles fought back with signature resilience. The two traded near falls, highlighted by Mysterio’s Three Amigos and a Frog Splash, countered by Styles hitting the Styles Clash. Just when it seemed Styles had the title, El Grande Americano interfered with a headbutt using his reinforced mask. That allowed Mysterio to land a second Frog Splash to retain his title.

Winner and still Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk eventually entered the ring, demanding Seth Rollins show himself. Instead, Becky Lynch interrupted, confronting Punk and defending her husband. Their tense back-and-forth drew out Rollins, who taunted Punk from the stage. Lynch went so far as to slap Punk, which enraged him as he vowed retribution. Punk stormed backstage, demanding to know Rollins’ location, before revealing he would be at SmackDown in Chicago this Friday.

Main Event: Jey Uso & LA Knight vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (The Vision)

The main event was physical, with Knight and Uso working well together early before the power of Reed and Breakker shifted momentum. Knight rallied with a BFT, followed by Uso’s Uso Splash, but Reed pulled Uso out of the pin. After chaos at ringside, Breakker speared Uso to score the decisive victory.

Winners: The Vision

Post-match, Breakker and Reed continued the assault until Jimmy Uso rushed out with a steel chair, saving his brother. The Usos stood tall in the ring as RAW went off the air.