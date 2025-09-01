×
AEW Announces September To Remember 3-Hour Special For London, Ontario

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 01, 2025
AEW Announces September To Remember 3-Hour Special For London, Ontario

AEW’s recent trademark filing for September to Remember has now been clarified.

Back on August 18, All Elite Wrestling submitted the trademark, which many assumed was connected to the company’s Philadelphia shows at the historic 2300 Arena, given its clear nod to ECW. However, that speculation has proven to be off the mark.

According to the official TBS television schedule, September to Remember is actually the name of a special 3-hour AEW broadcast taking place on Tuesday, September 17. The event will air live from London, Ontario.

The schedule reveals that Dynamite will run for its usual two hours, followed by a one-hour edition of Collision. Immediately afterward, AEW will present the Countdown to All Out special, creating a packed night of programming for fans.

