WWE To Crown New Women’s World Champion At Wrestlepalooza In Indianapolis

A new Women’s World Champion will be decided at WWE Wrestlepalooza later this month.

The vacant championship will be on the line when Stephanie Vaquer takes on IYO SKY at the Saturday, September 20 premium live event in Indianapolis. Both women had title shots lined up against Naomi, who vacated the championship two weeks ago after announcing her pregnancy.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the Vaquer vs. SKY showdown in a video message that aired during today’s episode from France.

Vaquer had secured her opportunity by winning a battle royal at WWE Evolution earlier this summer, originally set to lead to a title match at Clash in Paris. SKY had also been in line for a championship contest with Naomi prior to the Paris event, but Naomi’s inability to compete changed those plans.

For Vaquer, victory would mark her first championship reign on WWE’s main roster, adding to her accomplishments as a former champion in NXT and in international promotions such as CMLL and NJPW. SKY, on the other hand, is a former Women’s World Champion, having lost the title when Naomi cashed in at Evolution.

Wrestlepalooza will be the first premium live event under WWE’s new deal with ESPN. The show streams live on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

WWE Wrestlepalooza (Saturday, September 20) –

John Cena vs. TBA (expected to be Brock Lesnar)

Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship