ROH Spoilers From Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

Ring of Honor taped multiple matches on Saturday, August 30, during AEW Collision at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

PWInsider has reported that Deonna Purrazzo moved forward in the Women’s Pure Title tournament by defeating Rachael Ellering, though earlier brackets had her scheduled to face Trish Adora in the first round. Adora was also in action on the same night, scoring a win over Ashley Vox in another tournament bout.

Below are the full results from the tapings in Philadelphia: