ROH Spoilers From Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

Ring of Honor taped multiple matches on Saturday, August 30, during AEW Collision at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
PWInsider has reported that Deonna Purrazzo moved forward in the Women’s Pure Title tournament by defeating Rachael Ellering, though earlier brackets had her scheduled to face Trish Adora in the first round. Adora was also in action on the same night, scoring a win over Ashley Vox in another tournament bout.
Below are the full results from the tapings in Philadelphia:
AR Fox and The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) defeated The Frat House
Wheeler Yuta defeated John Silver
Women’s Pure Title Tournament: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachael Ellering
Women’s Pure Title Tournament: Trish Adora defeated Ashley Vox
Hechicero & Lance Archer defeated BEEF & LSG
ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match
After the match, Blake Christian attacked Bandido and held up the ROH Championship before The Blue Meanie, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hologram ran out to make the save
Blue Meanie closed the show with a promo
he's still so fucking cool@bandidowrestler #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/kb4DnDGLwf, beeks (@SS_Trashboat) August 31, 2025
