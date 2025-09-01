Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY For Vacant Women's World Title Set For WWE WrestlePalooza

WWE has announced that the vacant Women’s World title will be up for grabs at WrestlePalooza later this month. Stephanie Vaquer will take on former champion IYO SKY for the belt. Vaquer won a battle royal for a title shot at Evolution, while IYO had been set to face Naomi in a title match prior to Naomi vacating the title.

Wrestlepalooza happens at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 20. It will be WWE’s first premium live event on ESPN.