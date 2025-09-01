WWE Monday Night Raw Results - September 1st 2025

Tonight on RAW, Kairi Sane & Asuka take on Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Dominik Mysterio defends his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, The War Raiders & Penta team up battle The New Day & Grayson Waller, Stephanie Vaquer is set to be in action, as well we get the fallout from Clash in Paris!

Check back for live results when the show airs 2/1 C on Netflix!

We are live from Paris, France and RAW kicks off with clips from Clash in Paris.

We cut to CM Punk waiting in the parking lot. Adam Pearce comes by and tells him to wait inside. Punk tells Pearce he'll wait for Seth Rollins out here.

AJ Styles, Kairi Sane & Asuka, Penta, and Jey Uso are all shown in the arena, either arriving or getting ready to head out to the ring...

Jey Uso makes his way through the crowd and heads to the ring. Uso apologizes to Paris and says they won't run it back with his opening and says it's because he's not standing here as champion. He talks about trying to help Roman Reigns yesterday and maybe that's why he's not champ. He then says he doesn't play when it comes to his family - don't put your hands on his family. Since Reigns is in the hospital he calls out The Vision (Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman) to come out but instead, LA Knight comes out. Knight gets on the mic and says he stands here a loser, when he was fully convinced he was going to win the match last night but the only winner was Seth Rollins. Knight says this could have been prevented if everyone else was on the same page. He tells Uso he can get him up to speed if he's not understanding what Knight is trying to say. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed make their way out. Breakker tells Knight and Uso that he can beat them up again like he has before and that they should be worried about Paul Heyman's health and not the garbage they're selling in the ring. Breakker says Heyman isn't here because Reigns attacked him. Breakker talks about sending Reigns to the hospital and since Paul Heyman isn't here, Breakker and Reed are off their leashes and plan on putting Uso and Knight in hospital beds next to Reigns. Reed gets on the mic and asks to be acknowledged as the Tribal Thief and talks about taking Reigns out because the vision doesn't include Reigns, or Uso or Knight so Uso and Knight are next. Breakker suggests they have a match tonight in Paris. Knight and Uso agree to the match.

Iyo Sky approaches Asuka and Kairi Sane. Sky apologizes for last week and Asuka tells her it's ok and that they're family. Sky asks if she can help, Sane agrees but Asuka says they don't need help. Asuka leaves, and Sane thanks Sky and tells her everything will be ok. Asuka calls for Sane and she follows Asuka.

Match 1: The Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) -vs- The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Asuka and Perez start off and they lock up. Asuka gets Perez in a side headlock and Perez powers out and slaps Asuka into one as well. The women collide and Perez slaps Asuka. Perez runs out of the ring after a cheap shot and gets back in the ring. Rodriguez is tagged in and Asuka gets her in an octopus hold and Rodriguez powers out. Sane is tagged in and Rodriguez is double teamed. Sane headscissiors Rodriguez who tags Perez. Sane hits a dragon screw on Perez and rolls up Perez for two count. Sane flips Perez across the ring, and Rodriguez is tagged in. Sane clobbers Rodriguez and hits a stunner on Rodriguez. Perez is tagged in and Rodriguez catches Sane who comes off the top rope. Sane is double teamed and she is sent outside the ring. Perez throws her into the barricades and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Perez is tagged in and Sane is double teamed. Rodriguez is tagged in and Perez is tagged in and they take turns beating on Sane. Perez covers Sane for a near fall. Rodriguez is tagged in and Sane avoids being double teamed and crawls to Asuka to tag. Asuka is tagged in and Asuka takes out Rodriguez and Perez. Asuka hits some kicking and striking combos on Perez and then slams her into her in the corner. Asuka kicks Rodriguez and hits an arm bar on Perez until Rodriguez breaks the hold. Rodriguez tags in and clotheslines Asuka down. Asuka is covered for a two count. Perez is tagged in and Asuka is double teamed and covered but Sane breaks the hold. Sane and Rodriguez get sent outside and in the ring, Perez rolls up Asuka who counters and puts Perez in an Asuka lock. Sane hits an Insane Elbow on Rodriguez outside the ring. In the ring, Perez tries for PopRox but Asuka counters and then locks Perez in The Asuka lock and Perez taps out.

Winners by Submission: The Kabuki Warriors

Adam Pearce is backstage and talks about the vacant Women's Championship. He says a match between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza to determine who takes the vacant Women's Championship.

CM Punk still waits in the parking lot for Seth Rollins.

Match 2: Finn Balor w/JD McDonagh -vs- Dragon Lee

Lee and Balor lock up at the bell and Balor goes for Lee's arm. Lee flips out of the hold and gets Balor into the hold. The two exchange holds and roll ups until Balor elbows Lee to the mat. Lee is sent to the corner and Balor punches him and then sends him into the ropes. Lee kicks Balor and armdrags Balor across the ring and then kicks Balor in the corner. Balor is covered and he kicks out. Balor hits a backbreaker on Lee and sends him into the corner. Balor chops Lee in the corner. Lee takes down Balor with a headscissors and sends Balor out of the ring. Lee jumps over the top rope and takes out Balor and we cut to commercials.

Back to RAW, Balor has Lee in a headlock on the mat, Lee punches out of the hold but Balor gets him back down on the mat. Lee rolls up Balor who breaks the hold to kick out but then puts Lee back in the hold. Lee punches south of the hold and then chops Balor a couple times. Balor kicks Lee and Lee hits a suplex and then kicks Balor a couple times. Lee hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Balor for a near fall. Lee and Balor counter moves and Balor finally slams down Lee and covers for two. Balor kicks Lee against the ropes and Lee kicks Balor and climbs to the top rope and hits a cross body and covers for two. Balor dropkicks Lee into the corner and climbs the ropes. Lee gets on his feet and kicks Balor who gets hung up on the ropes. McDonagh tries to get involved and Lee Hurricanranas McDonagh off the apron to the ground. Balor slams down Lee off the top and hits the Coup De Grace on Lee and gets the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

Iyo Sky walks backstage and Nikki Bella comes up to her and wishes her luck in her match against Stephanie Vaquer. Asuka and Kairi Sane come by and Asuka kicks Bella out and tells Sky that Bella isn't her friend. Asuka tells Sky she will be there to help Sky and Sky says she doesn't need help. Asuka reminds Sky that Sky lost at SummerSlam without her help. Asuka leaves and Sane tries to talk to Sky and Asuka yells at Sane to come with her.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh walk backstage. Dominik Mysterio stops them and tells them AJ Styles is still out for him. Adam Pearce stops by and tells Mysterio that Balor and McDonagh are banned from the ring for his match tonight.

Match 3: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & Grayson Waller -vs- The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) & Penta

Woods and Penta start things off, Penta starts with chops on Woods and takes Woods down with a headscissors. Kingston runs in and gets sent outside the ring, and Waller and Kingston pull out Woods. Erik and Ivar roll out onto Woods, Kingston and Waller. Penta hits a cross body to the outside taking everyone out. In the ring, Penta and The War Raiders do the Penta walk and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Kingston punches out Erik in the middle of the ring and puts him in a chinlock.. Erik gets sent to the ring apron and Kingston punches him while he's hung up on the ropes. Woods is tagged in and he stomps onto Erik's neck. Woods punches Erik and covers him for a two count. Woods cheap shots Penta and Erik then connects with a knee to Woods. Waller is tagged in and Ivar is tagged in. Ivar throws Waller across the ring and hits a back breaker and then splashes onto Waller. Erik sits on Woods and tries to squish Waller who moves. Penta hits a SlingBlade on Waller and takes out Woods. Penta kicks Woods and hits a handstand double kick on Woods and covers him for a two count. Erik is tagged in and Woods slams him down and tags in Waller who hits a rolling flatliner and tags Kingston. Kingston comes off the top rope on Erik and covers him till Penta breaks the pin. All six men now battle in the ring. Ivar is tagged in and Woods is double teamed and Penta is tagged in and hits The Mexican Destroyer and gets the win.

Winners: The War Raiders & Penta

Cathy Kelley talks to Rhea Ripley backstage. She asks Ripley about the Iyo Sky -vs Stephanie Vaquer match at Wrestlepalooza. Ripley says she'll challenge whoever wins. Kelley asks Ripley about Asuka. Asuka comes in and gets in Ripley's face. Ripley tells Asuka to stop and asks why Asuka has an issue with her friendship with Sky. Asuka says Ripley and Sky aren't friends and tells Asuka to not test and push her. Asuka says she will push whoever she wants and tells Ripley that no one is ready for Asuka. Asuka leaves and Sane stays behind until Asuka yells at her to follow her.

Backstage, Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez come up to Adam Pearce and Perez asks why she isn't the title match at Wrestlepalooza. Lyra Valkyria comes in and argues with Perez and Rodriguez. Pearce kicks Perez and Rodriguez out and then talks to Valkyria about Bayley and tells her she'll be back soon. Valkyria wants a match next week against Rodriguez or Perez.

Match 4 - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) -vs- AJ Styles

Mysterio attacks Styles during the introductions. The ref separates the two and then checks on Styles. We get the bell and Mysterio starts punching at Styles in the corner. Mysterio kicks Styles and Styles drop kicks Mysterio who rolls out of the ring. Styles flies over the top rope and knocks down Mysterio and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to RAW, Mysterio slams his shoulder into Styles in the corner and then kicks him down to the mat. Mysterio and Styles are on the top rope and Mysterio punches Styles down and walks the ropes and hits a headscissor takedown on Styles. Styles is clotheslined down and Mysterio flips over the top rope and splashes Styles and covers him for a two count. Mysterio mocks Styles and punches and kicks him. Styles punches Mysterio and knocks him down and hits a sliding forearm on Mysterio. Styles hits a backbreaker and covers Mysterio for a two count. Styles goes for Styles Clash but Mysterio gets out of it and then kicks Styles who gets knocked to the apron. Mysterio hits a headscissors off the ropes onto Styles flipping him off the apron to the floor. Mysterio hits a baseball slide on Styles from the ring to the outside. Mysterio jumps off the apron and tries for a headscissor but Styles catches him and powerbombs him onto the announce desk and we cut to a break.

We're back and Styles sits Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio comes off the top rope and hits a tornado DDT and both men are now laid out. Both Styles and Mysterio trade punches in the middle of the ring. Styles hit a neck breaker and covers Mysterio for a two count. Styles connects with a Gutbuster and covers Mysterio again who kicks out. Styles goes for Styles Clash but Mysterio counters to the Mullet-o-Matic and covers Styles for a near fall. Styles suplexes Mysterio into the turnbuckles and Mysterio kicks Styles a couple times. Mysterio throws Styles shoulder first into the corner and then hits a Michinoku Driver on Styles and covers for a two count. Mysterio hits Three Amigos and then hits a Frog Splash and covers for a near fall. Styles hits the Styles Clash and covers Mysterio who gets his boot on the ropes. Styles hits a Bloody Sunday BrainBuster and then goes to hit the Phenomenal Forearm but El Grande Americano pulls Styles down and headbutts him with a metal plate in his mask. Mysterio hits a frog splash and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Backstage, Jackie Redmond talks to LA Knight backstage and asks him if he and Jey Uso are good for their match. Knight says he doesn't know but he doesn't know how to stop or quit. He says either he and Uso fight together or die apart. Uso comes in and says they beat up his cousin so it's now his time to get them.

Rhea Ripley and CM Punk are backstage and Ripley says she doesn't think Seth Rollins isn't coming. Adam Pearce approaches Punk and tells him that Rollins is already here and in the building. Punk says he'll go handle this.

A video package for Rusev plays where he says he's here to destroy everyone.

CM Punk comes out to the ring and calls out Seth Rollins. He tells Rollins nothing runs on his time and he'll be out in the ring until Rollins comes out. Rollins' music hits and Becky Lynch makes her way out and does Seth Rollins' entrance. Lynch gets in the ring and asks Punk if this is the man he's looking for but that she's the man he's going to talk to. Punk says he's not talking to Lynch but wants to talk to Rollins. Lynch says this has everything to do with her and that Punk is affecting her family. Lynch demands Punk listen to what she has to say. She says she's heard Punk berate her husband and Punk tells her that Rollins is a coward. Lynch tells Punk that Rollins is everything Punk will never be. Punk calls out Rollins again and says he wants to beat up Rollins. Lynch reminds Punk that he's affected her as they chant his name during her matches too so she has a problem with Punk. She calls Punk the poster child of apathy. Lynch says she and her husband got the business to where it is today and they demand respect. Lynch tells Punk that they need him to get out of their way and that Punk isn't what the WWE needs right now. Punk says their vision is a little blurry and asks Lynch to understand his magnitude and how he's the best in the world. Punk talks about how his name is always chanted regardless of what he's doing - and says every city he's been in chants his name. He talks about how Rollins hides behind people and now he's hiding behind his wife. Seth Rollins comes out to the entry way and waves at Punk. He says he's been looking for Punk all night and if he has something to say to come say it to his face. As Punk goes to leave the ring, Lynch keeps blocking his way. Rollins retreats and Lynch slaps Punk in the ring and slaps him around a bunch and calls Punk pathetic. Punk tells Lynch that he's going to make Rollins regret cashing in on him, and he's going to make Lynch regret putting her hands on him. Punk leaves and Lynch mocks him from the middle of the ring as he leaves.

Punk walks backstage and Adam Pearce comes by and Punk is pissed and asks where Seth Rollins is. Punk asks where SmackDown is this week and Pearce tells him it's in Chicago and Punk says that's perfect.

Match 5: Jey Uso & LA Knight -vs- The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)

Uso and Reed start and Uso starts with punches on Reed. Knight tags in and Reed is double teamed. Breakker runs in and gets knocked down. Reed headbutts Knight and Breakker tags in. Knight hits a neckbreaker on Breakker and kicks him in the corner. Uso is tagged in and Breakker is double teamed. Uso covers Breakker who kicks out. Reed clobbers Uso as the ref is distracted and Breakker then beats on Uso and throws Uso over the ropes and we cut to commercial break.

Back to our main event, Uso punches Breakker and tries to tag out but Breakker slams Uso into the corner and tags Reed. Reed punches Uso down and then headbutts him. Knight is tagged in and he punches Reed severak times and tries to take him down with clotheslines but can't. Knight hits a neckbreaker then a flying elbow on Reed. Breakker distracts Knight allowing Reed to knock down Knight sending him outside the ring. Breakker beats up Knight and sends him in the ring. Reed stands on Knight and kicks him. Reed punches Knight and then hits a Senton on Knight and covers for a two count. Breakker is tagged in and he slams down Knight and beats him against the ropes. Knight fights back and Breakker knees him down. Knight is suplexed and covered for a one count. Knight is slapped in a chinlock and then suplexes Knight across the ring. Reed is tagged in and he collides with Knight in the corner. Reed misses a Senton and both men are laid out now. Uso and Breakker are tagged in. Uso punches out Breakker and slams into him in the corner. Uso spears Breakker to the mat and then superkicks Reed. Knight and Uso clothesline Reed over the ropes and Uso suicide dives onto Reed. In the ring, Knight hits BFT on Breakker and Uso hits the Uso splash but Reed pulls Uso off of Breakker breaking the pin. Reed and Knight fight outside the ring and Reed slams Knight into the ring post. Reed gets in the ring with Uso and collides with that ring post in the ring. Uso superkicks Reed three times and spears Reed. Uso climbs the ropes and hits The Uso Splash and Breakker runs in and spears Uso and covers Uso for the win.

Winners: The Vision

After the match, Breakker and Reed attack Uso. Knight runs in and takes out Reed but is speared by Breakker. Knight is thrown over the announce desk and Breakker goes back to beat on Uso. Breakker spears Uso and Reed hits Uso with a Tsunami. Jimmy Uso runs out with a chair and Breakker and Reed run out of the ring. The Usos regroup in the ring as Breakker and Reed watch from outside the ring and the show fades to black.