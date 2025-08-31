WWE Writes Out Roman Reigns Amid Hollywood Move

Roman Reigns was stretchered out after a brutal assault at the hands of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, with many fans immediately questioning the reason for his sudden removal from television.

PWInsider has reported that the real reason is tied to Reigns’ Hollywood commitments. The former Undisputed Champion is set to begin filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie next week, and WWE made the decision to write him out of storylines with the post-match beatdown.

Reigns is expected to remain on set through late September, with filming projected to wrap during the week of September 26 if production stays on schedule.

“Roman Reigns will officially begin filming Street Fighter next week, which is why he was written out of WWE storylines after being beaten down by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker before being stretchered out. Reigns is slated to be on set until the end of September, finishing sometime the week of 9/26, as long as everything runs on schedule,” the report stated.

While WWE fans will have to wait several weeks for his return, Reigns continues to expand his career in Hollywood, balancing blockbuster roles alongside his ongoing legacy inside the ring.