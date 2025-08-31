Rusev Wins Brutal Donnybrook Battle Against Sheamus In Paris

The chaos continued at WWE Clash in Paris with a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match, as Sheamus and Rusev went to war in a brutal encounter that lived up to its name.

The crowd erupted as Rusev entered first, ready for a fight, followed by “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus, whose signature “Fight Night” entrance drew loud cheers from the Paris audience. From the opening bell, both heavy-hitters wasted no time trading blows, immediately tumbling through the ropes and fighting on the floor.

Early on, Sheamus rammed Rusev into the ring post before setting up tables at ringside, only for Rusev to turn the momentum and introduce his own violent intentions. The fight spilled across the arena, with kendo sticks, steel chairs, and even a Shillelagh all coming into play. Rusev delivered vicious chair shots and attempted a spinning heel kick that nearly sealed the win, but Sheamus battled back with running knees, backbreakers, and the crushing 10 Beats of the Bodhron delivered multiple times inside and outside the ring.

The carnage escalated as both men used the props scattered around ringside. Sheamus nailed White Noise off whiskey barrels through two tables, but even that was not enough to keep Rusev down. The Celtic Warrior then landed a thunderous Brogue Kick, which shocked the commentators when Rusev managed to survive at the last possible moment.

In the end, Rusev found his opening. Smashing the Shillelagh across Sheamus’ back, he broke it in half before using a piece of it to apply his trademark Accolade submission. With nowhere to go and the pain overwhelming, Sheamus had no choice but to tap out, giving Rusev one of the biggest wins of his WWE career in an absolute war of attrition.

Winner: Rusev