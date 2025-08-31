Becky Lynch Retains WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title In Paris

WWE Clash in Paris featured a heated battle for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship as Becky Lynch defended her title against Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in front of an electric crowd at Paris La Défense Arena.

The action began with Bella making her return to a WWE ring, entering to a loud ovation as “You Can Look, But You Can’t Touch” echoed throughout the arena. Moments later, the champion Becky Lynch arrived with her new entrance theme by The Wonder Years, setting the stage for a clash between two icons of different eras.

From the opening bell, Bella looked sharp, sending Lynch to the outside and using the steel steps and barricade to gain control. Lynch answered back with a leg drop from the top rope and a series of suplexes, but Bella’s resilience kept her in the fight. The Paris crowd rallied behind the champion, chanting “Becky, Becky Lynch” as she pressed forward.

The match quickly turned into a back-and-forth struggle. Bella connected with a clothesline and a baseball slide before slamming Lynch face-first into the announce table. Inside the ring, she hit a spinebuster and locked in the Fearless Lock, drawing a gasp from the fans as Lynch fought to stay alive.

Lynch weathered the storm and fired back with a superplex and attempted her signature DisArm-Her submission, only for Bella to reverse the hold into a near fall. In a stunning moment, Bella even locked Lynch in her own DisArm-Her, almost forcing the champion to tap.

The end came when Lynch escaped the hold and caught Bella in a quick roll-up using the Lynch-pin, securing the three count.

Becky Lynch remains the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, adding another hard-fought defense to her reign, while Nikki Bella showed she can still compete at the highest level.

Winner and still WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch