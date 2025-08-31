The Wyatt Sicks Retain WWE Tag Titles Against Street Profits In Paris

The WWE Tag Team Championships stayed with the Wyatt Sicks after the faction worked together to take down the Street Profits in Paris.

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis represented the group in the match, while the rest of the Wyatt Sicks loomed menacingly at the entranceway.

In a promotional crossover, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins sported Borderlands 4-inspired ring gear, but even the themed attire could not help them capture the titles. Early on, signs of tension showed between the Profits, as Ford and Dawkins exchanged some questionable tags. B-Fab, who accompanied them to ringside, did her best to keep them focused and unified.

The Profits came close when Dawkins hoisted Gacy onto his shoulders for Ford to connect with a blockbuster, but Lumis broke up the pin at the last second. Moments later, Ford went for his signature From the Heavens frog splash but missed, giving the champions an opening.

As the Street Profits began regaining control, the rest of the Wyatt Sicks interfered undetected by the referee, tipping the balance in favor of Gacy and Lumis. The duo capitalized with The Plague, a suplex into a sit-out powerbomb, to secure the win and retain their gold.

The bout was only added to the card late, following the Street Profits’ victory over The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in a number one contender’s match on SmackDown.