×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Stephanie McMahon’s VPN Ad Read Reportedly Raises Eyebrows At ESPN

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 31, 2025
Stephanie McMahon’s VPN Ad Read Reportedly Raises Eyebrows At ESPN

Stephanie McMahon’s recent podcast ad read has stirred up some unexpected tension behind the scenes.

During the latest episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast featuring Roman Reigns, McMahon casually promoted a VPN service in a mid-show break. In the ad, she suggested fans could use the tool to access international Netflix content, which includes WWE Premium Live Events in certain regions.

What seemed like a routine sponsorship spot caught attention for another reason, it indirectly pointed U.S. fans toward a workaround that avoids ESPN’s $30-per-month model for WWE live events. Viewers in America are now required to pay for both Netflix to follow weekly programming and ESPN to watch Premium Live Events, while international fans enjoy everything on Netflix alone.

According to Fightful Select, the mention raised some eyebrows at ESPN. One source admitted they “wasn’t thrilled” with the VPN suggestion but did not believe it would escalate into a “major issue.” Still, the timing is notable as WWE and ESPN have only just begun their business relationship, making McMahon’s offhand plug stand out even more.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy