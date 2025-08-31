Syko Stu Released From Hospital After Brutal KnokX Pro Attack

There is finally a positive development from KnokX Pro after the shocking assault that left Syko Stu in the hospital with severe injuries. As of September 1, 2025, Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, has been discharged and is now recovering at home.

A Facebook statement shared by Stu alongside Contessa Patterson provided clarity on the situation and reassured fans eager for news. It was confirmed that upon arriving at the emergency room, Stu was unconscious and had suffered a major head injury. Additional damage included trauma to both his upper and lower jaws, a deep cut to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone that resulted in the loss of multiple teeth.

Although the injuries were extensive, the update stressed that Stu’s determination has not wavered. “He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through,” the post read.

The message also expressed gratitude to those who have rallied behind him in recent weeks, noting the generosity of fans, fellow wrestlers, and friends. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way, whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express.”

Stu’s hospitalization followed an attack by Raja Jackson during a KnokX Pro event that shocked the wrestling community. In the days since, his resilience has shone through. Visitors shared that one memorable moment saw him jokingly moon his friends from his hospital bed, a reminder of the humor and spirit that made him a fan favorite in the first place.

