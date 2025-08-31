×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Schedules Three-Hour “September To Remember” Block Ahead Of All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 31, 2025
AEW Schedules Three-Hour “September To Remember” Block Ahead Of All Out

AEW fans can expect a full evening of action on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as TNT and TBS roll out a special three-hour block of programming ahead of All Out weekend.

According to the official TBS schedule, AEW Dynamite will air in its regular 8 p.m. Eastern time slot, followed immediately by a one-hour edition of AEW Collision. Both broadcasts are being promoted under the title “September to Remember,” a name AEW trademarked earlier this year on April 18. The phrase pays homage to ECW’s classic “November to Remember” pay-per-view series that ran throughout the 1990s.

The night will close with a one-hour Countdown to All Out 2025 special, designed to build anticipation for the pay-per-view on Saturday, September 20. On the day of the event itself, TNT will also present AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out, a one-hour special airing at 7 p.m. Eastern before the PPV goes live.

The September 17 edition of Dynamite will be broadcast from the Canada Life Centre in London, Ontario, serving as the final stop before All Out. While Dynamite’s status is confirmed, it remains uncertain whether the Collision episode scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern that night will air live or be taped in advance.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy