AEW Schedules Three-Hour “September To Remember” Block Ahead Of All Out

AEW fans can expect a full evening of action on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as TNT and TBS roll out a special three-hour block of programming ahead of All Out weekend.

According to the official TBS schedule, AEW Dynamite will air in its regular 8 p.m. Eastern time slot, followed immediately by a one-hour edition of AEW Collision. Both broadcasts are being promoted under the title “September to Remember,” a name AEW trademarked earlier this year on April 18. The phrase pays homage to ECW’s classic “November to Remember” pay-per-view series that ran throughout the 1990s.

The night will close with a one-hour Countdown to All Out 2025 special, designed to build anticipation for the pay-per-view on Saturday, September 20. On the day of the event itself, TNT will also present AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out, a one-hour special airing at 7 p.m. Eastern before the PPV goes live.

The September 17 edition of Dynamite will be broadcast from the Canada Life Centre in London, Ontario, serving as the final stop before All Out. While Dynamite’s status is confirmed, it remains uncertain whether the Collision episode scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern that night will air live or be taped in advance.

