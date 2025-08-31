WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Order Revealed

The internal match order for this Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris has reportedly been finalized. A new report has surfaced outlining how the six-match card is set to unfold at the Paris La Défense Arena.
The show will be headlined by the World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way, with newly crowned champion Seth Rollins putting his title on the line against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.
The event kicks off with the pre-show at 1 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET. Based on the internal production rundown, the planned match order is listed below:
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella
Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight
Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 2nd 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 3rd 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 4th 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 5th 2025
Rosemont, Illinois
Sep. 5th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 6th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()