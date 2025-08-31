×
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Order Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 31, 2025
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Match Order Revealed

The internal match order for this Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris has reportedly been finalized. A new report has surfaced outlining how the six-match card is set to unfold at the Paris La Défense Arena.

The show will be headlined by the World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way, with newly crowned champion Seth Rollins putting his title on the line against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

The event kicks off with the pre-show at 1 PM ET, followed by the main card at 2 PM ET. Based on the internal production rundown, the planned match order is listed below:

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella

Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

