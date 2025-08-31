×
JTG Releases New Book Offering Blueprint For Aspiring Wrestlers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 31, 2025
Former WWE star JTG, best known as one half of Cryme Tyme, has announced the release of his latest book, titled DAMN! Why Do You Want to Be a Wrestler? The Real Playbook for Aspiring Wrestlers, Indie Hustlers, and the Dreamers.

The new release is described as a survival guide for anyone looking to break into the wrestling industry. JTG shares hard-earned lessons from his own journey through WWE, OVW, and the independent circuit, offering advice on everything from enduring the first day of training to developing a money-making character, cutting promos that connect, navigating the realities of the road, and understanding locker room etiquette.

“This isn’t just another wrestling book, it’s the blueprint for survival in the wrestling business,” JTG explained. “It’s raw. It’s unfiltered. It’s the kind of knowledge I wish I had when I first broke into the business.”

While aimed at aspiring wrestlers, the book also promises to give fans an honest look at the hustle and grind behind the magic of professional wrestling.

For a limited time, DAMN! Why Do You Want to Be a Wrestler? is available at a promotional price of $6.85 via Gumroad.

