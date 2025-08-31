×
Rhea Ripley Calls Out Fan Behavior After Being Mobbed Outside Uber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 31, 2025
Rhea Ripley has once again spoken out about the way some fans behave toward WWE talent, asking for basic respect and courtesy.

On Sunday morning, Ripley took to social media to describe an unsettling experience in which she was “completely mobbed” while trying to get into her Uber.

“Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a Uber driver’s door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

This is not the first time Ripley has addressed these issues. Earlier this year, she told fans not to send anything to her private address, stressing that such behavior crosses the line.

“Shouldn’t have to say this… Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED! That is 100% not ok.”

In May, Ripley also called out fans who target women wrestlers with degrading comments online, highlighting the hypocrisy of claiming to support women while simultaneously tearing them down.

“Women’s wrestling fan – ‘women deserve better’ (Same breath) – ‘she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is’ – ‘She should retire’ – ‘She doesn’t deserve it’ – ‘She’s handed everything and never worked for anything’ – ‘I hope she gets injured’ YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler. If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.”

Ripley last competed on Raw in Birmingham, where she scored a victory over Roxanne Perez. However, she is not listed for action at today’s Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

