AEW Collision Results (August 30, 2025)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 31, 2025
AEW Collision Results (August 30, 2025)

AEW returned to the legendary ECW Arena in Philadelphia last night as the Collision residency rolled on. The crowd was hot, the action came fast, and storylines kept moving forward throughout the evening.

Daniel Garcia defeated Blake Christian in the opening contest, but the bigger story came when Jon Moxley appeared before the bell with Marina Shafir. Moxley whispered something to Garcia and walked off, leaving everyone guessing. After the win, Garcia refused to say what Moxley told him but challenged him to a match next week, which Wheeler Yuta later accepted on behalf of the Death Riders.

Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii teamed against Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander in a hard-hitting bout. Ishii delivered suplexes and strikes that lit up the arena, but a low blow behind the referee’s back set up Alexander’s straightjacket piledriver for the victory.

Backstage chaos erupted when Jamie Hayter attacked Thekla, while Mama Wayne tried to play peacemaker between Kip Sabian and Killswitch.

Hologram continued his winning streak with a victory over Jay Lethal, but the story escalated after the match when the arena lights flickered and a “CLONE ACTIVATED” message appeared on the screen, teasing an evil version of Hologram.

Alex Windsor made short work of Ashley Vox and then called out TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, vowing to meet her in Philadelphia.

FTR dominated JD Drake and Adam Priest, finishing the match with Dax Harwood forcing a submission. Afterward, FTR promised to end the careers of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in Toronto.

Big Bill picked up a win over Juice Robinson after Bryan Keith’s interference helped set up a crushing Black Hole Slam.

In the main event, Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata overcame Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Billie Starkz in a fast-paced trios clash. After the bell, Thekla and her Triangle of Madness allies blindsided Storm, Mina, and Aminata, leaving them laid out in the ring.

Collision wrapped with more questions than answers, as alliances shifted, rivalries deepened, and the mysterious Hologram clone continued to loom over the brand.

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

