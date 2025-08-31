Real American Freestyle Debuts With Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen Announced And Shocking Surprise Appearance

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm shocked fans on Saturday night when she stepped into the Real American Freestyle event in Cleveland on just 24 hours’ notice. Holm squared off with Alejandra Rivera and pushed her opponent to the limit before falling in a close 9-7 decision.

The show attracted a number of big names, including Mark Coleman, Jimmy Hart, Tito Ortiz, and Julianna Peña, who were all spotted in the crowd.

The night also featured a fiery exchange between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen. Ortiz took the microphone to issue a challenge, and Sonnen, who was providing commentary, accepted immediately. The two will now collide at RAF 02 in the Northeast. Sonnen mocked Ortiz in his reply, saying Ortiz was drunk and vowing to “pin him one more time.”

Here are the full results from Real American Freestyle 1:

135 pounds: Nathan Tomasello defeated Matt Ramos, 4-3

155 pounds: Yianni Diakomihalis defeated Bajrang Punia, 5-1

155 pounds: Austin Gomez defeated Lance Palmer, 11-0

175 pounds: Evan Wick defeated Jason Nolf, 10-8

120 pounds: Sarah Hildebrandt defeated Zeltzin Hernandez, 11-0

145 pounds: Real Woods defeated Darrion Caldwell, pinfall

190 pounds: Kyle Dake defeated Dean Hamiti, 11-0

150 pounds: Alejandra Rivera defeated Holly Holm, 9-7

205 pounds: Bo Nickal defeated Jacon Cardenas, 6-4

Unlimited (no weight limit): Wyatt Hendrickson defeated Mostafa Elders, 14-1



