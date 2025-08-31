Rusev Reflects On AEW Run And Reveals His Goal In WWE

Rusev has opened up about his time with AEW and how it shaped his return to WWE, while making it clear he has his eyes set on one of the biggest prizes in the company.

After being released from WWE in April 2020, the Bulgarian powerhouse resurfaced in AEW that September under the name Miro. He competed there until early 2025 before making his comeback to WWE in April.

In a conversation with Denise Salcedo, Rusev reflected on the lessons he carried from WWE into AEW and how they boosted his confidence as a performer.

“I learned that I’m the best in the world. I was there for a few years, I beat up quite a few people, and I gained my confidence way more than I had before in WWE, all the experience from the years before.

What I’ve been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all these great, amazing superstars that I fought in WWE, I had to put to the test when I was in AEW.

I had to use everything I’ve learned. After I did that, after I experimented, after I saw that I’m the best one there, I thought it was time to come back, no doubt, because I still have the goal to be a World Heavyweight Champion here in WWE.”

Rusev is no stranger to championship success, having captured the United States Championship on three occasions during his first stint with WWE, holding the title for a combined 303 recognised days.

Elsewhere on WWE television, the United States Championship saw a change just this past Friday on SmackDown, with Sami Zayn defeating Solo Sikoa to win the title. That victory moves Zayn within one world championship win of becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion.