Mercedes Mone Defends TBS Title Against Alex Windsor On AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is set to put her remarkable 462-plus day reign as TBS Champion on the line this Wednesday when AEW Dynamite rolls into Philadelphia. She will defend against Alex Windsor in what promises to be their most heated encounter yet.

The challenge was issued after Windsor secured a decisive victory over Ashley Vox on Saturday’s Collision. Following the match, Windsor claimed that Mone is afraid of her because she knows she previously tapped out in one of their recent encounters.

Windsor came close to dethroning Mone back at Forbidden Door in a four-way bout that also included Persephone and Bozilla. Despite multiple near victories, Windsor was denied, while Mone walked away with the win and proudly highlighted her nine career championships on Dynamite. In that same segment, she dismissed Windsor’s chances, adding more fuel to their rivalry.

The two competitors have already clashed three times in tag team matches throughout the month, but this week will mark their first-ever singles showdown.

Also confirmed for Wednesday’s Dynamite is a blockbuster eight-man tag team match. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) will face Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks.

AEW Dynamite card for Wednesday, September 3, 2025:

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Alex Windsor

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)