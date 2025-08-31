Sinister Clone Targets AEW Star Hologram

AEW may have introduced a dark new twist for Hologram.

Following his victory over Jay Lethal on Saturday’s Collision, the lights in the arena suddenly shifted to red as cryptic computer text flashed across the screen. The words “Clon activated” and “Access Granted” appeared before a distorted, sinister version of Hologram briefly appeared, capped off with the single word “soon.” The segment closed with Hologram holding his head, visibly shaken and confused by the experience.

Hints of this storyline first surfaced the night before at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor. As Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii prepared to face the Premier Athletes, screens displayed the words “Access Denied” alongside a sad face, suggesting a malfunction within the system and foreshadowing what came next.

Formerly known as Aramis, Hologram joined AEW last summer and has built an impressive undefeated streak, extending it to 31 consecutive wins with his latest triumph over Lethal. He has also continued to make appearances in CMLL, most recently teaming with Mistico and Templario in Mexico City to defeat The Beast Mortos, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr.